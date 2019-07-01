A North Carolina man has filed as federal lawsuit against Hardee's, alleging the fast-food restaurant deprived him of his civil rights last year by not putting enough Hash Rounds on his plate.
Tommy Martin, of Mount Holly, alleges his skin color led him to be served fewer of the potato-based breakfast side item, the Fayetteville Observer reported. Martin, who is black, filed the lawsuit, which was handwritten, Friday at the U.S. District Court in Charlotte, the.newspaper reported. Martin alleges the incident violated the 14th Amendment, which deals with civil rights. WSOC TV.com