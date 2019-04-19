American Media Inc. has made a deal to sell the National Enquirer, following months of scandals involving the tabloid's ties to President Trump and its reporting practices.
The company announced on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with James Cohen, magazine distributor and son of the founder of Hudson News. The sale would include two other publications, Globe and National Examiner.
In a statement, American Media President and CEO David Pecker said that Hudson News has the "long-term vision needed to ensure the growth of these brands." Announcing its intent to sell last week, AMI said it wanted to focus on its teen and active lifestyle brands.