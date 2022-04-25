Twitter said Monday it has agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk in a roughly $44 billion deal that has the potential to expand the billionaire's business empire and put the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social networks.
The deal, which will take the company private, caps off a whirlwind period in which the Tesla and SpaceX CEO became one of Twitter's largest shareholders, was offered and turned down a seat on its board and bid to buy the company — all in less than a month. CNN
Latest News
- Musk to buy Twitter in $44 billion deal
- ALLETE recognized for women's corporate leadership
- BIPOC business owners share challenges, successes of doing business in the Twin Ports
- Two grand openings in Canal Park
- Cleveland-Cliffs records strong first quarter
- Ready to enter the RINK?
- Co-op community connects in Cohasset for Lake Country Power Annual Meeting
- Great Lakes iron ore trade down in March
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
How do you feel about Downtown Duluth
The downtown area has reopened after three years of street construction.
You voted:
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.