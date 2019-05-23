If you’ve eaten grass-fed beef in America over the past few years, chances are the cows weren’t raised in the U.S., even if the package has “Product of U.S.A.” printed on it. Meat giant Perdue Farms said it wants to change that.
As consumers seek out premium animal products, grass-fed beef is riding a wave of popularity, hitting $480 million in supermarket sales for the 52 weeks ending April 20. This represents 15% year-over-year growth, compared with the rest of the sector’s 3% uptick, according to data from Nielsen. Restaurants have also jumped on the bandwagon, with shipments from distributors to independent and small chain restaurants increasing by 15% for the year ending in March, according to an NPD analysis.