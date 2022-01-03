The messy holiday travel season may be over, but travel troubles are still here.
A winter storm is slamming the East Coast and exacerbating crew staffing challenges tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19. Earlier weather-related ground stops at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have been lifted, according to the FAA, but across the country, more than 2,900 U.S. flights have been canceled Monday and more than 4,200 have been delayed as of 3 p.m. ET, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight status in real time.
Thousands of flights have been disrupted each day since Christmas Eve. USA Today