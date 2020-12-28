President Donald Trump has signed into law a new $900 billion coronavirus relief and stimulus package. Among its provisions: An extension of last spring’s Paycheck Protection Program, allowing another $284 billion or so in forgivable, federally backed loans for ailing small businesses.
The new Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act clarifies questions about the loan process, but also adds rules about applying for new loans and seeking forgiveness for old ones. The bill gives the Small Business Administration 10 days to implement the new rules, so more specific rules could be coming. Until then, borrowers should turn to their lenders for guidance. TAMPA BAY TIMES