More groups have signaled their opposition to the government's motion asking a judge to approve a settlement agreement with U.S. Steel in the wake of multiple Clean Water Act violations at its Portage plant.
The National Parks Conservation Association said in a legal filing last week the proposed consent decree fails to adequately protect the nearby Indiana Dunes National Park from future spills and doesn't account for natural resources damages stemming from the steelmaker's "long-term and ongoing environmental violations." The Times of Northwest Indiana.