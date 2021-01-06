Police are clearing supporters of President Donald Trump from the US Capitol after they breached one of the most iconic American buildings, engulfing the nation's capital in chaos after Trump urged his supporters to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win.
Shortly after 1 p.m. ET hundreds of pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers "traitors" for doing their jobs. About 90 minutes later, police said demonstrators got into the building and the doors to the House and Senate were being locked. Shortly after, the House floor was evacuated by police. CNN
Latest News
- Personnel changes at KBJR 6 & CBS 3
- Architecture Advantage Employee Kane Tewes named to WDSE*WRPT Board
- ALLETE subsidiaries secure tax equity funding for two wind sites
- Tony Buttacavoli Named New Executive Director of Family Pathways
- Minnesota's restaurants prepare for reopening, again
- UW-Superior awards $148,400 to nearly 400 students for emergency funding
- City of Duluth requests proposals to allocate 2nd round of CARES Act funding; tech assistance meeting today
- Mob storms U.S. Capitol building
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
-
23°
Clear
-
Duluth, MN (55816)
Today
Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 18F. Winds light and variable..
Tonight
Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 7, 2021 @ 5:36 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.