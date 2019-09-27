Minnesota has been underpaid millions in its two-decade old settlement with tobacco companies, a Ramsey County District Court ruled this week.
Minnesota was the first state to individually settle with R.J. Reynolds in 1998 after the tobacco giant settled a multi-state lawsuit with 40 other attorneys general. Minnesota was awarded $6.5 billion in damages, roughly twice what it would have received under the joint settlement.
Attorney General Keith Ellison announced late Thursday that the court found Minnesota is still owed millions. A judge will determine in coming weeks exactly how much the state stands to receive. TwinCities.com