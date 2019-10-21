Hardly a day ever passes here at East High School without Principal Danette Seboe confiscating another vape pen or e-cigarette.
A sickly sweet scent fills her office when she opens the bin next to her desk, unleashing the peculiar fragrance of too many fruity flavors mixed together. Seboe dons gloves to pull out the dozens of devices she has taken away from students, a colorful array of battery-operated gadgets that look like pens or toys or flash drives.
“There’s nothing to call it but an epidemic,” Seboe said. “It hit so fast and so hard.” MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE