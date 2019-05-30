Minnesota is in the midst of a historic transition in the ways it generates electricity.
Today, half of the electricity produced in the state comes from burning coal and natural gas — those greenhouse-gas emitting, climate-change-exacerbating fossil fuels.
But the makeup of Minnesota's energy pie is changing: Xcel Energy last week announced plans to close all of its remaining coal-fired power plants in the state by 2030 and to increase its solar capacity in the Upper Midwest by 1,400 percent. As the state's largest electric utility, the move is likely to dramatically change the way Minnesotans get their electricity.