The Herberger’s department store in Willmar, Minnesota closed last August after four months of liquidation sales: Clearance. Store fixtures for sale. Everything must go.
All the remaining Herberger’s and Younkers department stores across Minnesota closed last year as a result of their parent company, Bon-Ton Stores, filing for bankruptcy.
In places like Roseville, Bloomington, Edina and Stillwater, where the company had stores, customers have lots of other shopping options nearby. But in Willmar, the county seat of Central Minnesota’s Kandiyohi County with a population of about 20,000, there aren’t a huge number of other stores. Willmar provides medical services, entertainment and shopping to surrounding smaller towns like Olivia, Granite Falls, Benson and Montevideo.