Minnesota has removed race as a preferential factor for determining which COVID-19 patients should receive scarce monoclonal antibodies, which are outpatient infusions that reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization.
Updated rationing guidance on Wednesday prioritizes infusions when they are in short supply for people who are immunocompromised or pregnant. It also gives preference to people who are older or have underlying conditions that increase their risk for severe COVID-19, but it switched to a scoring system that no longer considers race. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE