There aren't many better places to be than Minnesota, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of U.S. states.
The magazine ranked Minnesota No. 3 overall in its third annual survey of state rankings, published Tuesday.
The report evaluates how all 50 states are serving residents in 71 metrics across eight categories: education, health care, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and environment.
Minnesota was bested only by Washington (No. 1 overall) and New Hampshire. Utah and Vermont rounded out the top five. Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana were at the bottom of the list.