Following a debate and last-minute appeal from a rival, Mesabi Metallics on Wednesday won an extension of the lease for its defaulted iron mining project on Minnesota’s Iron Range, provided a host of new provisions are in place by May 31.
The unanimous vote by Gov. Tim Walz and the other four members of the state’s executive council means Mesabi Metallics and its partners Global Essar and HBI Newco, can restart the mining project in Nashwauk despite failure to previously pay millions in royalties and rents owed to the state.
The approval of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources lease amendments came after much debate and despite an effort by Ohio-based Cleveland Cliffs to persuade the council to oust Mesabi Metallics from the project in favor of Cliffs, arguing it has a superior track record for completing ore-related projects in the state. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE