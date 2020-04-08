Facing a surging number of coronavirus cases in nursing homes, leaders of Minnesota’s senior care industry and the state Health Department unveiled aggressive new measures aimed at stemming the spread, while painting a bleak picture of the industry’s preparedness.
At a legislative hearing Tuesday, industry officials said nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are implementing stringent new measures to shield thousands of frail and elderly residents from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The new safeguards include constant mask-wearing by staff; more aggressive segregation of infected residents; the end of group dining and many other congregate activities, as well as more rigorous screening of all nurses, aides and other workers who enter the facilities. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE