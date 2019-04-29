Since 1973, nonprofits have run Minnesota’s health insurance market. Even UnitedHealth, based in Minnetonka, couldn’t sell policies in its own state. All of that changed in 2017, when lawmakers lifted a ban on for-profit insurers. It’s expected to take effect in July.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and a group of legislators are trying to stop it. They want to reverse the repeal before it can take effect, contending there are about 10 billion reasons the average Minnesotan should want that, too.