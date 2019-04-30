The Republican-led Minnesota Senate has passed a provision blocking cities from raising the minimum wage above the state level — a prohibition that would include Minneapolis' $15 minimum wage ordinance, which passed nearly two years ago now.
The Pioneer Press reports on the legislation, which GOP leaders argued is needed to prevent a patchwork of local labor laws around the state. The report notes that the idea — tucked into the Senate's budget plan — doesn't have much of a chance of surviving as there's little chance either the DFL-controlled House or Gov. Tim Walz would go along with it. But it could have a role to play in the late-session horse-trading over the final budget.