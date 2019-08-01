The Minnesota Department of Human Services overpaid the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the White Earth Nation by $25.3 million for medication-assisted therapy treatments covered under Medicaid, according to internal memos obtained by the Pioneer Press.
DHS officials learned this spring that they overpaid the two tribes for therapy used to treat substance abuse disorder, the memos state. The sprawling social services agency reimbursed the tribes for in-person visits with health care providers when the patients actually were self-administering the medication at home. ST. PAUL PIONEER PRESS