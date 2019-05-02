When Lori Tapani talks about talent, she likes to tell the story of a highly skilled welder at Wyoming Machine, the Minnesota metal fabricator that Tapani leads, who is deaf.
At a recent conference on workforce strategy, The ROI of S: How Companies Leverage Social Practices to Create a Sustainable Workforce, sponsored by Bank of America in partnership with GREATER MSP, Tapani highlighted how her company has helped tackle the workforce shortage by leveraging social drivers and recruiting nontraditional talent.
A jobs training program first brought this man to Tapani’s attention. “There once was a time when we were looking to add talent and we’d simply put an ad in the paper … and our main problem was sifting through the stack of qualified candidates,” said Tapani, co-president with her sister, Traci Tapani, of the company started by their father in 1974.