John Stumpf grew up as one of 11 kids on a central Minnesota farm, cut his teeth in community banks, married the local banker’s daughter. The company he’d go on to lead, Wells Fargo, with its focus on regular checking accounts for humble folks, carried itself with a similar ethos.
Regulators eventually found that blame for the bank’s wrongdoing went straight to the top. It was management who had set impossible goals for the staff, management who increasingly pressured employees to meet them or get lost, and management who “fostered an atmosphere that perpetuated improper and illegal conduct.” CITY PAGES