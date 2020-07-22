A compromise bill to fund public construction projects — which would have been the first bonding measure approved in three years by a divided Minnesota Legislature — now appears mostly dead due to a dispute that had little to do with the state and local projects it would help build.
Taking advantage of a constitutional requirement that the issuing of general obligation bonds require authority of 60 percent of the House and Senate, minority House Republicans voted against the bill, House File 3. Their reason: a lack of movement by Gov. Tim Walz over his statutory power to call peacetime emergencies and issue executive orders without legislative consent. MINN POST