The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has charged 10 people with a combined 76 counts, including manslaughter, after a criminal investigation into the assisted living facility located in Hill City.
According to Attorney General Keith Ellison, in addition to manslaughter, the counts include assault, neglect, racketeering, theft, operating a comprehensive home-care facility without a license, concealing the proceeds of these crimes, perjury and obstructing the State’s criminal investigation. CBS 3