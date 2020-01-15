The Otto Bremer Trust, which is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corp., has another legal hurdle in its way.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office has opened an investigation into the trust, which is attempting to sell Bremer Bank. The investigation centers around the trust's sale of its Bremer stock to outside investors, according to a news release from Ellison's office. The probe will analyze if the trustees of the trust, which is a nonprofit that makes charitable contributions, sold shares for their self-interest. MSP BUSINESS JOURNAL