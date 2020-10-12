The owner of a grocery store at the site of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis, Minn., has threatened to sue the mayor and city council over the establishment of an “autonomous zone” that the owner says is hurting businesses in the area, KTSP News reported on Thursday.
Now, the owner of Cup Foods, Mahmoud Abumayyaleh, is threatening to sue the city government due to what he says is an uptick in crime in the area of the store. “After dark, the area is basically a lawless zone that is too dangerous to conduct business,” the owner’s attorney wrote in a letter to Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council. “In fact, due to the city’s barricades and refusal to provide law enforcement in the area, the city has created and is maintaining this lawless zone. This is unacceptable.” The letter accused the city government of causing “significant financial losses” by refusing to send law enforcement to the area. KTSP