Flora’s Hair Design salon was burned to the ground during the Minneapolis unrest; Flora Westbrooks reacts to the Minneapolis City Council cutting millions from the police department. Fox News
Minneapolis business owner on city’s crime spike: We don’t feel safe, need protection
Latest News
- Wisconsin Dry Ice Industry Ready To Scale Up Production For COVID-19 Vaccine
- Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) wraps up ArcelorMittal USA acquisition; stock surging
- New CN terminal in Wisconsin deepens network reach in Twin Cities and Midwest
- Minneapolis business owner on city’s crime spike: We don’t feel safe, need protection
- Kuronen joins Frandsen Bank and Trust
- Christmas City Express to be presented in free live webcast
- Vue at Bluestone celebrates construction progress with holiday tree topping
- Minnesota lawmakers to consider business relief package
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
-
33°
Cloudy
-
Duluth, MN (55816)
Today
Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: December 11, 2020 @ 10:21 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.