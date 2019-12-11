Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low near 0F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low near 0F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.