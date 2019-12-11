A few weeks before the champagne corks pop to usher in 2020, one branch of the liquor business is viewing the New Year with trepidation: craft spirits.
Federal excise tax relief for small distillers included in the $1.5 trillion tax reform bill in 2017 is set to expire at the end of the year. If it is not renewed by then, the distillers could see their excise taxes go up fivefold, potentially setting back much of the growth the industry has experienced over the past two years. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE