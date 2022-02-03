Meta is facing the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history after posting a shocking earnings report Wednesday.
Its valuation slumped by nearly $220 billion when Wall Street began trading Thursday, with its shares down 24.3% at the opening bell.
After markets closed on Wednesday, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, said in its fourth-quarter earnings report that Facebook's daily active user base shrank for the first time in its history. Meta also reported $10 billion in operating losses from its nascent metaverse business. BUSINESS INSIDER