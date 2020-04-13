Uncertainty is the worst part. Thomas Flanner, wheelsman on the Philip R. Clarke, left home Sunday, headed by bus to Toledo to prepare for his freighter’s first outing of the season. He’s not sure what to expect when he gets there. Rumor has it that, once they get on, crew members might not be able to get off the boat for 30 days.
“That would suck,” Flanner said. “I’m not going to beat around the bush.”
The coronavirus pandemic keeping millions of Americans in their homes may keep Great Lakes freighter crews from setting foot on land for weeks at a time, all in an effort to promote safety through social distancing. THE ALPENA NEWS