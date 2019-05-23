Protests against alleged sexual harassment of McDonald's employees are planned for 13 cities from Los Angeles to Miami on Thursday.
The issue will also be a focus at the company's shareholder meeting in Dallas. Workers and others protesting McDonald's handling of sexual harassment will be joined there by several Democratic presidential hopefuls calling for greater protections for workers and the formation of a workers' union.
This ratchets up an ongoing fight that escalated this week. Workers, with support from the Times Up Legal Defense Fund and the Fight for $15 union, filed 25 sexual harassment complaints against the company, most of them at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. That's in addition to more than 25 similar complaints filed in the last three years.