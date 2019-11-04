McDonald’s chief executive Steve Easterbrook was fired and barred from working at a rival restaurant chain for two years after the fast-food giant’s board of directors found that he “demonstrated poor judgment” in a consensual relationship with an employee, the company announced Sunday.
Easterbrook’s separation agreement prevents him from going to work for “any company in the restaurant industry (whether informal eating-out or ready-to-eat) that competes with the business of McDonald’s,” within two years, including big names outside fast food like Starbucks and 7-Eleven. He will receive 26 weeks severance pay, but the value of the severance package was not immediately clear. Easterbrook earned nearly $16 million in 2018, including a base salary of $1.35 million. WASHINGTON POST