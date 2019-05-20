DFL Rep. Betty McCollum wants the federal government to examine the pollution risk posed to Canada from the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, near the Boundary Waters.
McCollum's research request, tucked into a spending bill approved earlier this week by the House Appropriations Committee, came a day after the Trump administration renewed controversial 10-year mineral leases for the proposed underground mine.
Barring action from a federal judge, Twin Metals is now clear to submit a mine plan of operation for its proposed underground copper-nickel mine, a step that would trigger a multi-year state and federal environmental review and permitting process.