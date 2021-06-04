Hiring disappointed again in May as companies across the country struggle to find enough help to satisfy booming demand, even as they raise wages and offer sign-on bonuses.
That’s the main takeaway of the May employment report released Friday morning by the Labor Department. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 559,000—not an insignificant gain, but short of the 650,000 increase economists surveyed by FactSet predicted. The reading marks the second straight month of underwhelming hiring, despite signals across the economy that the demand is super-charged as vaccinated consumers head back out, businesses drop pandemic restrictions, and households sit on huge savings after more than a year of shutdowns and stimulus payments. BARRONS