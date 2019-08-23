America’s biggest telecom providers announced Thursday they would adopt new technology to save consumers from the barrage of robocalls that these days routinely clog Americans’ phones. Last month alone, Americans received an estimated 4.7 billion illegal spam calls.
The agreement between twelve of the country’s largest providers—including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint—and 51 state attorneys general commits the companies to better call labelling and blocking at no extra charge, in order to combat spammers who are able to make calls look like they’re from a local number. SLATE