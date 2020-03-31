Macy’s, Gap, and Kohl’s will furlough thousands of workers without pay, as retailers around the world face plummeting apparel sales spurred by Covid-19 social distancing efforts.
Macy’s (ticker: M) said the majority of its around 125,000 employees would go on furlough starting this week. The people affected will not receive pay, though anyone enrolled in health benefits will receive coverage covering 100% of the premium—at least through May. The company owns the namesake Macy’s brand, as well as Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. BARRON'S