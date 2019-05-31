More legal trouble for 3M. Quartz’s Zoë Schlanger reports: “New Hampshire is the latest state to file suit against a number of companies, including Dupont and 3M, for their roles in a nationwide drinking water contamination crisis. The lawsuit claims that the polluted water is the result of the manufacture and use of perfluorinated chemicals, a group of more than 4,000 compounds collectively known as PFAS. … The suit in New Hampshire, announced on Wednesday (May 29), joins several other class-action and state lawsuits throughout the country.”