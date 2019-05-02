3M Co. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire Acelity Inc., a maker of wound dressings and other products to stop bleeding. The deal values San Antonio, Texas-based Acelity at $6.7 billion, including the assumption of debt.
Maplewood-based 3M (NYSE: MMM) said Acelity, which had 2018 revenue of $1.5 billion, would complement its own wound-care offerings.
“Acelity is a recognized leading provider of advanced wound care technologies and solutions and an excellent complement to our Health Care business,” said 3M CEO Mike Roman.