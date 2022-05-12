For Louisiana-Pacific, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.
The company is expected to earn $14.87 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +6.44% from the prior-year number. In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Louisiana-Pacific. Over the past month, three estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 14.2% ZACHS