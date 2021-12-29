Shares of LouisianaPacific (LPX) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 16.6% over the past month, hitting a new 52-week high of $79.09 Monday. LouisianaPacific has gained 112.2% since the start of the year compared to the 31% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 40% return for the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry.
For the current fiscal year, Louisiana-Pacific is expected to post earnings of $13.5 per share on $4.32 billion in revenues. This represents a 213.23% change in EPS on a 55.09% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.25 per share on $3.8 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -38.89% and -12.05%, respectively. ZACHS