As 2 inches of rain fell on Memorial Day, pushing Minnehaha Creek to near-record levels, Patrick Flanagan, a local app developer, went out to check on the city-owned Hiawatha Golf Course.
“The lake has overtopped the berm,” narrates Flanagan as he wades on the wet land surveying the scene. “Water’s coming over the edge of the berm. The lake is about 3-4’ higher than the level of the golf course, and water is spilling over the top of the berm form the lake onto the golf course. This is normally a fairway, and there’s the lake spilling onto it.”
For many in the neighborhood, the sight of Lake Hiawatha flooding the fairways comes as no surprise. Just a few years ago, during the wet spring of 2014, the lake flooded the 18-hole course and closed it for months. Since then, it’s come to light that the Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) has been annually pumping more than 240 million gallons of groundwater off the course to keep it playable for the golfers. (The quantity of pumping violated its state permit, though it has since gotten a temporary variance.)