Around $1.5 trillion in mortgages must be repaid in the next two years, and 70 percent of those loans are held by regional or smaller lenders, which means a write-down in commercial loans could drag down the economy heading into the 2024 presidential campaign -- and lawmakers have few options to prevent a crisis, reported Politico.
“Am I worried? The short answer is yes,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), a senior member of the Senate Banking Committee. "The long answer is hell yes. I hope the Federal Reserve and the banking regulators are worried as well, and I hope they won’t be caught flat-footed like they were with the bank failures that we’ve had so far." RAW STORY