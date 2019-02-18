Loffler Cos. has acquired Northern Office Outfitters, a Grand Rapids-based office supply company, Loffler announced Monday.
"We thank our loyal clients from our 19 years in business, and are pleased they will now have access to the expanded business solutions they have requested and that Loffler can provide," Brad Zelenak, President & CEO of Northern Office Outfitters said in the press release.
Loffler is retaining Northern Office's employees and clients. It didn't immediately make the sale price public.