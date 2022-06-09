Liberal Democrats known as progressives have never commanded a political majority. Not even close, really. That’s why progressive candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren bombed in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, while the more centrist (at the time) Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination, then the presidency.
State and local races don’t automatically translate into identical outcomes at the national level, but it’s hard to think of any progressive policies that are catching on with mainstream voters, while some — especially “defund the police” — are utterly dreadful. The implications are ominous for President Biden and his fellow Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. YAHOO