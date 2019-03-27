A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis found retirement-age Americans without a college degree are worse off than their parents' generation.
The study found white Americans born around the 1960's who didn't go to college earned lower wages than the same demographic born 20 years earlier.
The younger cohort were also expected to pay much higher out-of-pocket medical expenses and had lower life expectancies than the older group.
Steven Deller, interim director of the Center for Community & Economic Development at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said the report confirms trends seen in Wisconsin as jobs shift away from manufacturing.