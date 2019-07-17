Minnesota pollution regulators approved a water permit for the state’s first copper-nickel mine over serious reservations raised by their federal counterparts, according to a leaked memo obtained by the Star Tribune.
Minnesota environmental advocates have charged that top officials at the EPA in effect suppressed concerns raised by career regulators in the Chicago office, with the result that Minnesota granted PolyMet’s permit without addressing all of their objections. Pierard’s memo includes a chart of 29 EPA concerns, fewer than 10 of which appear to have been completely resolved. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE