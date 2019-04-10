CLOQUET, MN-- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is hosting the 16th annual Law Enforcement Career Expo and Campus Visit Day from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in the Lester Jack Briggs Cultural Center on campus. The event is open to the public and admission is free.
The Law Enforcement Career Expo is designed to provide information about the wide range of career opportunities available in the criminal justice field. Representatives from more than 35 local, regional, tribal, state and federal law enforcement and corrections agencies will be present to discuss current and future job openings and the type of training and background qualified applicants should possess.
For prospective college students and people who are considering a career change into the field of law enforcement, the expo is an excellent opportunity to learn more about career employment opportunities and where to receive the necessary training.
Representatives from the Law Enforcement program and the Corrections program at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College will highlight and explain the classroom training and skills training components of the popular degree programs at the college. Tours are also part of the Campus Visit Day event.
A Campus Visit Day for any interested students runs concurrently with the Law Enforcement Career Expo. Faculty and staff from range of academic programs and campus departments will be available to meet and answer questions about degree requirements, financial aid, housing, Thunder Athletics, student activities, provide tours, apply for admission, and more.
A free, picnic-style lunch and unique displays and exhibits related to law enforcement are also part of the expo.
For more information, contact Cassandra Nicholson at 218-879-0846.