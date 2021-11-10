Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 48F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 43F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.