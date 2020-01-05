One of Minnesota’s oldest craft breweries is closed and on the market.
The social media accounts of Lake Superior Brewing, located in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, have been mostly silent since early December.
Calls to Lake Superior Brewing have gone unanswered and as of Friday, the outside door to the taproom and brewery remain locked.
As of publishing, the former owners had not responded to requests for comment.
When reached via email in early December, the Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division told KBJR-TV it was working to renew the brewery’s liquor license “as it has expired”. KBJR-TV