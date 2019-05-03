It’s no secret that Duluth has ambitious construction projects on the to-do list.
Those projects include the multi-million dollar Essentia and St. Lukes hospital expansions, the high-rise apartment building in downtown Duluth, and the second phase of Superior Street reconstruction.
But Thursday night, officials said because many in the trade industry are retiring, and four-year college careers have been preferred over trade careers, Duluth is experiencing a labor shortage.
Increase in demand means an increase in job opportunities.
But not the job opportunities you may think.