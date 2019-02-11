The first pilot relationship between grocery chain Aldi and department store chain Kohl’s Corp. opened Thursday in a move that targets a boost to foot traffic.
The Menomonee Falls retailer announced in March it would bring in complementary businesses to some of its “right-sized” stores to drive more foot traffic. A pilot test of this concept with Aldi, a Batavia, Illinois-based grocer, would include five to 10 stores, said former Kohl’s chief executive officer Kevin Mansell.
He noted at the time that fitness centers could also be a complementary, traffic-driving business with which Kohl’s could co-exist.